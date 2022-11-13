AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Victorian state election campaign in Melbourne
Over 50 per cent of the Victoria's voters are expected to cast their ballot before election day. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Early voting opens for Victorian election

Callum Godde November 14, 2022

Victorians will begin casting their ballots for the state election with fresh promises from the major parties ringing in their ears.

Early voting centres will open across the state on Monday, operating from 8am to 6pm until the day before the November 26 election.

Unlike the federal election in May, Victorians do not need a reason to vote early or via post before polling day.

The Victorian Electoral Commission is preparing for more than 50 per cent of the state’s 4.4 million enrolled voters to cast their ballot before election day.

Voting is compulsory for all people enrolled in Victoria, with those who don’t facing a $92 fine if their explanation is not deemed valid and sufficient.

It comes after Labor and the Liberal-National parties used their official campaign launch events on Sunday to promise power bill relief and attack each other.

After the coalition unveiled its “bill buster” policy, Premier Daniel Andrews promised another round of the $250 power saving bonus if Labor is re-elected.

The extra $250 payment would be made to every Victorian household that compares their energy offers from March next year.

“We have 13 days that will determine what happens in our state for the next four years, and now is our moment to decide,” Mr Andrews said while rallying Labor troops at the Cranbourne Community Theatre.

Mr Andrews also pledged at least 6000 apprentices and trainees would be hired under Labor’s plan to re-establish the State Electricity Commission and a $207 million package for specialist schools.

In Port Melbourne, Opposition Leader Matthew Guy promised a coalition government would cut up to $235 from household electricity bills by scrapping supply charges for the first half of 2023.

New gas projects in Victoria would also be quarantined to supply only the state under another new coalition election policy.

“Each day I get up, I am more and more confident that we can, and we will win this election,” Mr Guy said told the crowd of 300-odd party supporters.

The October federal budget forecast a 56 per cent rise in electricity prices over the next 18 months, while gas prices are expected to increase by 40 per cent.

