Economy gearing up for recovery: Treasurer

Josh Frydenberg
Getting more Australians into work will help secure the economic recovery, Josh Frydenberg says. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • economy, business and finance

Colin Brinsden, AAP Economics and Business Correspondent
December 15, 2021

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is confident the Australian economy is gearing up for a strong rebound over summer as it reopens for Christmas.

Queensland reopen its borders this week, while international students and skilled workers can enter Australia from Wednesday, as can fully-vaccinated tourists from Japan and South Korea.

While the recent batch of business and consumer confidence surveys have proved a mixed bag, they remain above pre-pandemic levels and suggest a strong rebound is under way.

“By growing the economy, getting more Australians into work and off welfare we will help secure Australia’s economic recovery,” Mr Frydenberg said.

The monthly Westpac-Melbourne Institute consumer sentiment survey for December – a pointer to future household spending – is released on Wednesday.

In November, consumer sentiment rose by a modest 0.6 per cent, but at an index of 105.3, it showed optimists comfortably outweighing pessimists.

Westpac chief economist Bill Evans is also upbeat about the economic outlook in anticipation of a boost in household spending.

He is forecasting rampant economic growth of 6.4 per cent in 2022, building on an expected solid 2.3 per cent rebound in the December quarter after the 1.9 per cent contraction in the September quarter.

That quarterly downturn was the third largest ever and was the result of the lockdowns in NSW, Victoria and the ACT.

The sharp rise in savings during the different phases of lockdowns during the past two years is expected to turn into high-level spending.

Mr Evans will head a presentation by his economics team on the outlook on Wednesday.

