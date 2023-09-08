AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Wallabies coach Eddie Jones.
Eddie Jones will be in the Rugby World Cup coaching hot seat when the Wallabies play Georgia. Image by AP PHOTO
  • rugby union

Eddie Jones ‘would be feeling the pinch’, says Hooper

Darren Walton September 9, 2023

Wallabies legend Michael Hooper has no doubt Eddie Jones will be feeling the heat when Australia chase a desperately needed victory over Georgia in their Rugby World Cup opener in Paris.

It’s been well documented how the Wallabies are winless in five Tests since Jones took over from Dave Rennie in January.

What is less heralded is how Jones has now presided over 13 defeats from his past 14 Tests during his two tenures as Wallabies coach.

Australia lost eight of nine Tests in 2005 before Jones was sacked, and then resurrected his international coaching career in successful stints with South Africa, Japan and England.

He helped Jake White take the Springboks to World Cup glory in 2007, coached Japan to a famous first win over South Africa at the 2015 global showpiece and guided England to the 2019 final.

But for all the fanfare around Jones’ second coming as Wallabies coach, the honeymoon is now well and truly over.

The 63-year-old has arrived in France for the 2023 edition under huge pressure to revive the Wallabies’ flagging fortunes.

“I don’t think anyone is immune from pressure so I think Eddie would be feeling the pinch,” Hooper told Nine radio ahead of Australia’s Cup opener on Sunday morning (AEST).

“This game, to start a World Cup campaign is really, really important (to) get some momentum rolling.

“So a good performance here of playing the Wallaby style of rugby that they want to play is critical and for Eddie just to be able to come in on a Monday and talk real positive about some of the performances that occurred on the weekend.”

The only man ever to win the John Eales Medal as the Wallabies’ player of the year four times, Hooper was – along with veteran playmaker Quade Cooper – among the two most notable omissions from Australia’s’ 34-strong World Cup squad.

But the champion flanker set the record straight on speculation that he only found out through a telephone call from the team manager, not Jones.

The 2019 World Cup captain and 125-Test stalwart insists he spoke with Jones and remains confident he would have been picked if not for a lingering calf injury.

Hooper also maintains he’ll be ready to answer any SOS call from the Wallabies during the tournament while he’s in France as a television commentator.

“These things happen quite quickly. You’ve got to pick a squad, there’s injuries, you try to get the right balance. There’s heaps of things that go into this,” the 31-year-old said of his non-selection.

“I got a call like everyone else. I was treated the same as everyone else – and as it should be. I found out like everyone else through a phone call.

“The phone call was quite close to when you need to pack your bags and leave for two months but, like I said, it was the same for everyone.” 

If there’s no World Cup call-up, Hooper suspects his professional career playing 15-a-side rugby is likely over.

“I’m pretty much fit to go if I got a call on my phone from over in France. I’m ready to go,” he said.

“So my only regret would not be being ready if that phone call came through, and I’m pretty much there now, or I am there.

“In terms on my 15s career, I’d say it’s starting to be curtains on that. I’m not going to go overseas at this stage, not next year anyway.

“Sevens is a real opportunity and the opportunity to go to an Olympics is there.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.