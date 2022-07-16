AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Mitchell Moses
Mitchell Moses says he was subject to death threats in the lead-up to their match with the Warriors. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Eels’ Moses cops ‘non-stop’ death threats

Alex Mitchell July 16, 2022

Star Parramatta halfback Mitchell Moses says he was subject to repeated death threats in the lead-up to his side’s NRL clash with the Warriors.

The 27-year-old said his family had copped threatening text messages and phone calls aimed at him “non-stop”, to the point where he received a police escort while entering and exiting CommBank Stadium for Friday night’s match.

Fans were said to be subjected to hand-held metal detector searches with security measures stepped up as a result.

Speaking on Saturday morning, Moses revealed he’d gone to the NRL for support given the seriousness of the situation.

“It was a bit tough, a bit tough for my family,” he told Triple M.

“I just had a couple of threats heading towards my family … about me and about the game … they put pretty much a threat on the game and myself. 

“We cleared it up with the NRL and they looked after me and escorted me in to the game and looked after me … they handled the situation pretty well and I felt pretty safe.”

Moses said the individuals behind the threats had not been identified, with police continuing investigations.

With his family on the receiving end of the threats, he admitted it had been tough to focus on football.

“It was pretty tough, the whole week was a bit like that and that uncertainty on what’s going to happen,” he said.

“You don’t know what’s gonna happen, it’s a pretty, pretty scary thing.

“It’s just worse because if it was attracted (sic) to me or was in contact with me, it would have been a bit easier to handle, but when people start to get in to your family and that side of it, it’s a bit harder on them.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.