Eels ‘weren’t up to it’ in 2023: Coach Arthur

Brad Arthur has admitted Parramatta “weren’t up to it” in 2023, ruing a season of missed chances after the Eels’ NRL finals hopes were all but extinguished by a 34-12 loss to the Sydney Roosters.

But the coach insists the Eels’ effort never wavered this season, despite the likely descent from grand finalists in 2022 to a bottom-nine finish in 2023.

For Parramatta to make the finals from here, they would need to upset reigning premiers Penrith on the road in round 26, ideally by a large margin to boost their for-and-against.

Even then, a handful of other results would need to fall the Eels’ way for them to squeak into the top eight with a 12-12 record.

Friday’s home defeat was the latest setback in a season that has rarely gone to plan for the reigning runners-up.

Injury restricted reigning Parramatta player-of-the-year Shaun Lane to only nine games and star five-eighth Dylan Brown spent more than two months stood down facing sexual touching charges.

Big-name recruit Josh Hodgson failed to deliver on pre-season expectations, injury and then suspension sidelined in-form prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard and marquee half Mitch Moses finished the season in the casualty ward with an eye-socket fracture.

The year began with a run of tight losses that left the Eels to play catch-up, and once they clawed their way into the top eight, their defence lost all starch amid the always-turbulent State of Origin period.

The Eels have conceded an average of 35 points per game in the seven matches since their round 18 bye.

“There were plenty of games there where we had our chances or we had a moment we could’ve turned into something,” Arthur said.

“We’re only talking about maybe another two or three wins. We started the season with 0-3 and we were in a position to win those games, too.

“I’m just disappointed for everyone involved with the club. I’m disappointed for the players, disappointed for our members and fans.”

But Arthur insisted the disappointing campaign would not deter the Eels.

“The boys tried really hard this year. We had plenty of fight, we just weren’t up to it,” he said.

“I know how hard they tried. It wasn’t good enough. We have to take responsibility for that. We’ve got to get around working through it in the pre-season and be ready to go next year.

“But we haven’t given up. We’re not giving up.”