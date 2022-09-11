AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Three year old William Tyrrell.
The search for NSW boy William Tyrrell, who went missing on this day eight years ago, continues. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • crime, law and justice

Eight years since William Tyrrell vanished

Maureen Dettre September 12, 2022

It has been eight years since three-year-old William Tyrrell went missing at his foster grandmother’s home on the NSW mid-north coast.

But police have not given up on finding out what happened to the boy, who was wearing a Spider-Man suit.

Strike Force Rosann detectives are continuing to prepare a brief for the coroner to determine what happened to William who vanished on September 12, 2014.

“Every effort is – and should be – channelled toward finding William Tyrrell,” NSW Police Homicide Squad Commander Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said in a statement on Monday.

“Our investigation is very much active and ongoing,

“Various activities, including those under Coronial Orders, are being undertaken every day.”

Police are working with a large volume of information and methodically exploring and exhausting every line of inquiry.

“This is all for William, and if it takes time and effort to get it right, it’s worth it,” he said.

In December 2020, a highly-publicised month-long search for the possible remains of the missing toddler concluded without any apparent breakthroughs.

Police dug up the garden at his foster grandmother’s former Kendall property, where he disappeared.

They examined a concrete slab laid after that time, drained a nearby creek and sifted through soil in bushland and around the home.

Heavy rainfall at times thwarted the probe, which involved divers, mechanical diggers and dozens of police.

The $1 million reward for information leading to the recovery of William and the circumstances surrounding his disappearance remains in place. 

