Matthew Guy and Daniel Andrews shaking hands
Victorian Opposition Leader Matthew Guy and Premier Daniel Andrews will face off to win power. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Election day arrives for Victorian voters

Callum Godde and Rachael Ward
November 26, 2022

Victorians will head to the polls to determine the direction of the state for the next four years after a hard-fought election campaign.

Almost half of about 4.4 million enrolled Victorians have cast their ballot at early voting centres or via the post, with the state electoral commission warning it could delay results on election night.

Premier Daniel Andrews appears in the box seat to win an elusive third term, with a Newspoll published on Friday night showing Labor on track to return despite a swing of almost three per cent.

Labor leads the coalition 54.5 per cent to 45.5 per cent on two-party preferred, according to the poll published by The Australian.

Labor starts on 55 lower house seats and would need to shed 11 to lose its grip on power. Newspoll has it on track to keep 45 to 50 seats.

The coalition has 27 seats and must pick up an extra 18 to govern outright.

The latest Resolve Poll indicated Labor could lose between eight and 12 seats, putting it in danger of slipping into minority government.

Independent consultancy RedBridge Group forecasts Labor to end up with between 41 to 48 seats, with the coalition finishing in the range of 27 to 33 seats.

Among the Labor seats at risk of tumbling are Melton, Werribee, Point Cook, Hawthorn, Box Hill, Northcote, Richmond and Albert Park.

Making his third visit of the campaign to Northcote on Friday, Mr Andrews flagged the election would be close.

“Whole elections are determined by a handful of votes in a handful of seats,” he told reporters.

Liberal Leader Matthew Guy, who made his final pitch to voters while touring Ballarat and Geelong, was upbeat about causing a boilover.

“It’s easy, with respect, for those not in politics to think that can’t be done. But I can tell you it can,” he said.

Newspoll reported that Mr Andrews is well ahead as preferred premier at 51 per cent compared with 35 per cent for Mr Guy.

The premier broke with tradition to cast his ballot early on Thursday evening, voting outside his electorate of Mulgrave alongside wife Catherine and two of his children.

Mr Guy, who pre-polled in 2018, will vote in Templestowe on Saturday morning.

