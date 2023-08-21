AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A rainbow behind the Australian flag and Indigenous flag in Canberra
Australians will vote on whether to enshrine an Indigenous voice between October and December. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
Elections body launches ad blitz on voice referendum

Andrew Brown August 21, 2023

A fresh advertising blitz in the lead up to the voice referendum has been launched by the Australian Electoral Commission. 

The campaign – which will be rolled out on social media, TV, radio, print and online – will focus on how the referendum will work and ensuring people update electoral details.

Australians will vote on whether to enshrine an Indigenous voice in the constitution between October and December. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has yet to announce the date.

But electoral commissioner Tom Rogers said it was critical for the ad blitz to begin well before the date was announced and a formal campaign began.

“It’s been 24 years since we last had a referendum. Approximately 6.4 million enrolled Australians weren’t of voting age when we had our most recent referendum in 1999 – for a lot of people, the role of a referendum won’t be familiar,” Mr Rogers said.

“This campaign ramps up the public education we’ve been doing all year, educating Australians about the importance of referendums and how to cast a formal vote.”

The ad campaign, called Your Answer Matters, will go through why referendums are held, how ballot papers are filled out and encourage people to check the source of information about the voting process.

The commission will roll out a podcast series in the lead up to the referendum.

Mr Rogers said while there had been an uptick in enrolment levels before the referendum, including among Indigenous voters, more work was needed.

“This isn’t the time to rest on our laurels,” Mr Rogers said.

“We’ve seen record growth over the past six months but we’re conscious there’s still more to do – and it’s also important that newly-enrolled Australians turn out to vote at the referendum as well.”

​The commission has finalised printing of more than 13 million pamphlets outlining the ‘yes’ and ‘no’ case for the referendum, which will be sent out to households before voting begins.

The move comes as the Yes23 campaign said it had mustered 25,000 volunteers to do doorknocking, make phone calls and facilitate community discussions.

NSW volunteer Laura Begbie said as a physiotherapist she felt it was important to close the gap in health outcomes between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.

“I can see the real impact that it will have for Aboriginal people in our area, having them involved in the policies that affect them,” she said.

About 1000 people turned out to a ‘no’ campaign rally in Perth on Sunday.

Liberal frontbench Michaelia Cash told the rally the prime minister was treating Australians “as mugs”, saying she did not want the nation divided by race.

