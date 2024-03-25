AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
WA firefighter
Easing conditions overnight helped firefighters try and control the blaze. Image by HANDOUT/DEPARTMENT OF FIRE AND EMERGENCY SERVICES WA
  • fire

Emergency warning for bushfire south of Perth

AAP March 25, 2024

A bushfire emergency warning remains in place for communities south of Perth, with residents warned they are in danger and there is a threat to lives and homes.

The warning area as of Monday morning includes communities in parts of Blythewood, Coolup, Meelon, Nanga Brook, Oakley, Teesdale and Waroona in the shires of Waroona and Murray.

“You are in danger and need to act immediately to survive. There is a threat to lives and homes,” the warning from the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) says.

Around 200 firefighters are battling the blaze which started in a state forest west of the Nanga township.

Residents have been urged to leave for a safer place if it is safe to do so and if not be ready to shelter in their homes.

Surrounding areas are on watch-and-act alerts.

DFES said the fire was moving slowly in a westerly direction and was uncontrolled.

The Department of Communities has set up an evacuation centre at Murray Aquatic and Recreation Centre in Pinjarra.

