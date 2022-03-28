AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Office workers during wet weather in Sydney.
Employees should have flexibility between working from home and in the office, a Telstra exec says. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • economy, business and finance

Employers urged to embrace hybrid working

Marion Rae March 29, 2022

Businesses should forget trying to return to “normal” and allow their employees to work from both home and office, one executive says.

Telstra group executive for transformation, communications and people Alex Badenoch will tell business leaders “we don’t waste time debating who should be in the office and when”.

In a speech at a Trans-Tasman Business Circle event on Tuesday, Ms Badenoch warns top talent will “walk” if they cannot align work requirements with their own values and expectations.

Telstra, which is among Australia’s biggest employers, commissioned research on hybrid working from Deloitte Access Economics in 2021 that busted the myth that workers need to get back to the office to be productive.

“Instead, we need to consider if forcing people back into the office is the right answer or should we be focused on supporting people to work from anywhere with the right tools – hybrid working,” she will say.

The future will bring practical training in a virtual world and meetings in the a new artificial and virtual reality known as the metaverse.

But the so-called “great resignation” seen in the United States does not apply here in Australia, Ms Badenoch says.

“The term creates an image of on mass departures and widespread demand for huge pay increases. This does not reflect what we are seeing or experiencing.”

She believes it is instead the “great realignment” where people are taking time to consider why they work, what they do and who they work for.

With much industry talk about the number of days employees will be asked to work in the office, Ms Badenoch warns against limiting their flexibility.

“Most people will want to physically reconnect, you don’t have to tell them to,” she says.

“But if I tell them, they won’t want to do it.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.