End of an era as Riewoldt, Cotchin retire on a high

Richmond have farewelled triple-premiership heroes Trent Cotchin and Jack Riewoldt in style, taking down North Melbourne by 29 points in the retiring duo’s final AFL match.

With finals out of the equation for both clubs, Saturday’s 14.17 (101) to 10.12 (72) win became an emotional celebration for the Tigers faithful, who cheered off the much-loved pair as winners at the MCG for the last time.

Some late possessions to Cotchin and a signature high-flying Riewoldt mark in the final term drew raucous applause from the Tiger army, who stayed long after the final siren as the departing greats completed a lap of honour.

“It was an incredibly emotional week,” Richmond interim coach Andrew McQualter said post-match.

“In the rooms now … to be honest, it feels like after a grand final.”

North challenged Richmond early and led by 14 points 10 minutes into the second term but the Tigers piled on seven goals to one for the remainder of the quarter, taking a 22-point lead into halftime and were never headed thereafter.

The class of Dustin Martin (31 disposals, three goals) and Shai Bolton (25, four) proved the difference, with Martin dominating and looking to get the ball to Riewoldt and Cotchin at every opportunity.

“(Martin) rises to the occasion, which he has shown over the years … and he was willing to do whatever it took today to make sure those boys got the win,” McQualter said.

Cotchin, who had battled a calf injury to get back for his farewell game, finished with 18 disposals, while Riewoldt managed just one goal from four shots in his final game.

“The emotions … we didn’t hide from it, the emotion of it at all,” McQualter said.

“We embraced it and we just used a bit of their spirit to play the way we wanted to.

“We might have a few hungover blokes tomorrow. That’s OK – we should celebrate tonight.”

For the Kangaroos, former skipper Jack Ziebell was prolific in his 280th and final AFL game, winning 23 disposals and taking a huge hanger over Liam Baker to add a final clip to his career highlights package.

“He’s been such a tough warrior for the football club,” North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson said.

“Always team first, always sacrificing his own game for the betterment of the team.

“It’s a pretty special day really – three stalwarts that have played 14-15 years of footy all retire in the one day.”

Midfielder Tarryn Thomas (25 disposals, two goals) stepped up for the Kangaroos in the absence of gun midfielder Luke Davies-Uniacke, who was a late withdrawal due to a foot injury, while spearhead Nick Larkey did his All-Australian chances no harm, finishing with six goals to take his season tally to 62.

But the occasion belonged to Riewoldt – who finished his career in 13th place on the VFL/AFL goalkicking leaderboard – and to triple-premiership captain Cotchin, who shared a final message to the Tiger army from the ground.

“To each and every one of you, be yourself, you’re worthy, I love you and thank you for everything,” he said.