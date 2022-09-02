AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Image of southern right whale
Scientists say the southern right whale reproduces every four to five years instead of every three. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • animal

Endangered whale species have fewer calves

Tara Cosoleto September 3, 2022

An endangered whale species found off Australia’s southern coast is calving less often, a decades-long research project has revealed.

The southern right whale usually calf every three years but a Curtin University-led study has found the majority of whales are having an offspring every four to five years.

“Increased calving intervals has been linked to climate change and slower recovery rates,” lead researcher Dr Claire Charlton said.

“It’s vital we understand how climate change and human activities may impact their ongoing survival.”

For more than 30 years, researchers have conducted annual surveys of southern right whales to track their population off Australia’s southern coastline.

Curtin University recently teamed up with the Minderoo Foundation, the Yalata Anangu Aboriginal Corporation and other groups to further analyse and protect the whale species.

Southern right whales were once abundant in the waters off southern Australia but intensive whaling in the 1800s drastically scaled back their numbers. 

Conservation efforts have boosted the endangered species’ Australian population to about 3000 but Dr Charlton said more could be done to protect them.

“We know the key threats to whale populations are habitat disruption, underwater noise and strikes from marine vessels and entanglement,” she said.

“We must do everything we can, including legislative protection, to ensure their expansion into new habitats and continued recovery over time.”

Dr Steve Burnell, who began the research project in 1991, said ongoing funding from the Minderoo Foundation and others ensured the whales would be monitored for years to come.

“The long-term Southern Right Whale Study is unique and irreplaceable, with the national and international value of the unbroken 30-plus year dataset growing each year,” he said.

“It is vital for informing conservation management of this endangered species across the Australian marine park networks and for understanding the marine ecosystems southern right whales rely on.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.