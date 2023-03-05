AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Federal Independent MP Sophie Scamps
Independent Sophie Scamps is proposing a transparent process for making major public appointments. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Ending ‘jobs for mates’ put on parliament’s agenda

Maeve Bannister March 6, 2023

Integrity will be back on the parliamentary agenda with independent MPs rallying to end the “jobs for mates” culture of federal politics.

Independent Sophie Scamps, who represents the Sydney seat of Mackellar, will introduce a proposal to legislate a transparent and independent process for major commonwealth public appointments.

The move will be backed by regional Victorian independent MP Helen Haines. 

If passed, the legislation would create a public appointments commissioner and independent selection panels overseen by a parliamentary committee. 

The new organisations would be responsible for major appointments such as the national anti-corruption commissioner and members of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal. 

After a recruitment process, the relevant minister would be provided with a shortlist of three candidates to ensure the process is free from bias. 

Dr Scamps said a decade of “cronyism and party-political appointments” had eroded Australian’s trust in democracy. 

“There is often more rigour and transparency for a $100,000 per year position in the public service, than there is for a government appointed $500,000 board position,” she said.

“It is crucial the appointment process for important public positions is not only based on expertise but also transparent and free from undue political interference.” 

New polling by the Australia Institute shows 68 per cent of respondents think the government should be limited to appointing candidates who have been independently shortlisted.

Just 15 per cent said the government should be able to appoint whomever it liked.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will be absent for the final two days of the sitting week as he heads to India with a business delegation of 25, including CEOs of major resource companies. 

The trip marks the Australia-India annual leaders’ summit and aims to boost business ties in finance, education and critical minerals.

The government’s paid parental leave amendment bill is expected to pass the Senate, with single parents set to access the full 20-week entitlement for the first time.

Meanwhile, the national reconstruction fund will be debated, while work on the referendum machinery bill, which will lay out groundwork for the referendum on the Indigenous voice to parliament, will also be on the agenda.

The upper house is earmarked to look at the recent closing the gap report, as well as bills on health and education.

And the coalition is expected to focus on Labor’s planned superannuation tax rate change, which Opposition Leader Peter Dutton says is a broken promise.

He is also seeking further details on how the move to double the tax rate on earnings on superannuation balances over $3 million will impact young people, given that it is not indexed.

Parliament will receive a report on Monday from an inquiry into one aspect of Labor’s plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 – a tradable credit system for industries covered by the safeguard mechanism.

Political tensions will be high as parties vie for the seat of Aston, which goes to a by-election on April 1.

