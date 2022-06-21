AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
ENERGY CRISIS STOCK
The suspension of the energy market could be lifted following talks between AEMO and generators. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Energy market suspension could be lifted

Andrew Brown June 22, 2022

The national energy market could be restored to regular operations by the end of Wednesday, with the operator seeking ways to bring the grid back to normal functions.

The Australian Energy Market Operator said it could end the suspension of the spot market as soon as Wednesday, if key conditions were met.

Following talks held with generators on Tuesday, AEMO said it was looking to ensure short-term issues would not re-emerge if the suspension was lifted.

“AEMO’s next step will be to move to a period of monitoring normal dispatch pricing within the suspension period, after notice to the market,” the operator said in a statement.

“If AEMO is confident the criteria are being met, the next step is formally remove the market suspension and resume normal operation under the market rules.”

Even if the suspension is lifted at the earliest opportunity, the market operator warned of future issues with the electricity grid going forward during the winter period.

It said it would continue to monitor conditions across all regions of the national energy market.

“Irrespective of market operations, underlying factors mean there may continue to be challenges managing supply and demand,” the operator said.

While the operator said there were sufficient reserves of energy for Tuesday night, conditions remained dynamic.

It comes as the consumer watchdog was given additional powers by the federal government to monitor energy pricing in the wake of the crisis.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the expansion of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s powers was to crack down on behaviour within the sector.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.