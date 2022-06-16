AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ENERGY CRISIS STOCK
Australia's energy regulator says conditions have improved in the electricity market. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Energy supply ‘improved’ since suspension

AAP June 17, 2022

Energy conditions have improved following the market operator’s intervention, but consumers are warned to brace for more “challenges” ahead. 

The Australian Energy Market Operator on Thursday said since its suspension of the electricity spot market, it had been “able to manage electricity supply more effectively to meet expected demand”. 

“There have been significant improvements in AEMO’s certainty of generator availability and limitations,” it said in a statement. 

“Despite this, challenges remain in the energy sector.”

Consumers in NSW were being asked on Wednesday not to turn on their dishwashers after dinner time in a bid to conserve energy and take pressure off the straining grid. 

“The risk of power shortfalls was averted … in NSW,” the market operator’s statement said. 

“AEMO would like to thank the industry, the NSW government and consumers who conserved their usage, where safe to do so.”

Energy Minister Chris Bowen said AEMO’s takeover had given the market the best chance of operating. 

“It means that the operator is effectively determining the best way for Australia’s energy to be generated and paid for and provided to consumers while the market simply wasn’t functioning,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Mr Bowen said the government was working on shorter and longer term solutions to strengthen the grid and reduce energy prices.

Gas prices have soared following the war in Ukraine and other supply issues. 

A number of coal-fired power stations are offline because of ageing technology. 

