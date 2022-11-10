AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chris Jordan
Chris Jordan has replaced injured Mark Wood for England in the T20 World Cup semi against India. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

England bowl against India in T20 semi

Steve Larkin November 10, 2022

England will bowl after winning the toss against India in their T20 World Cup semi-final.

The winner of Thursday night’s Adelaide Oval encounter will meet Pakistan in the final on Sunday night at the MCG.

England ruled out express paceman Mark Wood (stiffness) and batsman Dawid Malan (groin).

Both reported their injuries from their last group game, with experienced paceman Chris Jordan and top-order batsman Phil Salt summoned as replacements.

India named an unchanged team for a semi-final to start in warm conditions in Adelaide with no rain forecast.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

England: Jos Buttler (capt), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.

