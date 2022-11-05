England made to bat second in crucial game

England will have to contend with chasing on a worn SCG wicket in their bid to qualify for the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals after Sri Lanka won the toss and batted first.

With Australia desperate for a Sri Lanka victory, captain Dasun Shanaka has ensured his team will have the best use of the conditions in Sydney.

The wicket is the same pitch used for two matches in the past week, and is expected to offer some assistance to the spinners.

Every team who have batted first at the SCG in this tournament have won.

A win of any margin for England will be enough for them to qualify for the semi-finals ahead of Australia, ending the hosts’ tournament.

Sri Lanka are only playing for pride, with their semi-final chances already over.

England are unchanged again after carrying the same XI through the tournament so far, while Sri Lanka have brought in Chamika Karunaratne for fellow quick Pramod Madushan.

England: Jos Buttler (capt), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha.