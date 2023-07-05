AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ali and Wood
Moeen Ali and Mark Wood are among England's changes for the vital third Test in Leeds. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

England make three changes, leave out Anderson

Scott Bailey July 5, 2023

A desperate England have made three changes to their team for the Headingley Test, recalling Moeen Ali, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes for the must-win match.

England captain Ben Stokes confirmed the mass changes on Wednesday, with veteran seamer James Anderson to be rested and Josh Tongue left out.

Top-order batter Ollie Pope has been ruled out with a shoulder injury, leaving Harry Brook to bat at No.3.

Reserve batter Dan Lawrence has been overlooked.

The changes leave England with a long lower order, with bowling allrounders Moeen to bat at No.7 and Woakes at No.8.

England will now carry four frontline seamers, raising questions over the fitness of Ben Stokes’ knee after he sent down 12 overs in the Lord’s Test last weekend.

England must win the Headingley Test to have any chance of regaining the Ashes from 2-0 down with three matches to play.

ENGLAND:  Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad.

