England's Ben Stokes dismisses at Old Trafford.
Ben Stokes was one of four England wickets to fall before lunch on day three of the fourth Test. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

England press on to put Australia on back foot in Ashes

Scott Bailey July 21, 2023

Australia require a monumental resistance or serious rain intervention to retain the Ashes at Old Trafford, after England took a 189-run lead to lunch on day three of the fourth Test.

After starting the day on 4-384, England moved along to 8-506 at the break as they opted to keep Australia in the field rather than take an early declaration.

Harry Brook went to 61 before he was caught on the boundary off Josh Hazlewood, while Ben Stokes was clean bowled on 51 trying to hit Pat Cummins across the line.

Hazlewood took his figures to 4-105 when he had Chris Woakes (0) caught behind and then skittled Mark Wood (six) right on the break.

England showed some signs of early aggression – with Brook taking 12 runs off one Mitchell Starc over – but it was a controlled approach than all-out attack.

Jonny Bairstow has also threatened a return to form, going to lunch unbeaten on 41 from 39 balls after a tough few Tests with the bat and gloves.

Australia’s poor Thursday continued into the first 30 minutes of Friday, as Cummins and Alex Carey missed chances to run out Brook and Stokes.

But the tourists were much better after that – more disciplined with the ball and with Cummins back bowling at his best after an extremely difficult day two.

Friday was always going to be a matter of how long England wanted to keep batting after Zak Crawley’s brilliant 189 set the game up for the hosts on day two.

After being all out for 317 in their first innings, Australia’s only saving grace in this game may be rain.

There was light rain before play on Friday and more midway through the first session, but a heavier downpour is forecast for the final two days of this match.

If Australia are able to hold on for a draw they will retain the Ashes. 

A loss, however, would see the 2-0 lead the tourists held a fortnight ago completely evaporate, with the sides going to the finale at The Oval level at 2-2.

The one positive for Australia on Friday was that Starc was able to resume bowling after hurting his shoulder in the field late on day two.

However, Mitch Marsh stayed off the field for the first 75 minutes of the day after he had appeared to wince in pain while bowling on day two.

