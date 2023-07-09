England win tight Headingley Test to keep Ashes alive

England have kept the Ashes series alive after holding on to beat Australia by three wickets at Headingley.

In the latest thrilling chapter of this wonderful series, England denied an on-song Mitchell Starc to chase down 251 in exactly 50 overs on Sunday in the fourth innings at Leeds.

Harry Brook was the home side’s star, hitting his way to 75 before being dismissed with 21 runs required and leaving Chris Woakes and Mark Wood to secure victory.

The result leaves the series scoreline 2-1 in Australia’s favour, with two Tests to play at Old Trafford and The Oval later this month.

But it only came after another titanic Ashes tussle, as Starc threatened to bowl Australia to victory and their first series win in England since 2001 with 5-78.

The left-armer first removed Ben Duckett and the elevated No.3 Moeen Ali to start the day, before breathing life back in the contest after lunch.

When England looked in control with 90 runs needed and six wickets in hand, Starc strangled their miracle man Ben Stokes down legside on 13, having him caught behind.

Two overs later it was Jonny Bairstow who chopped on against Starc, as the English veteran’s underwhelming series continued.

Another 80 runs were required, with four wickets in hand.

Pat Cummins hit the shoulder of the bat twice in one over, but both times the ball fell safely. Suddenly, the margin was down to 60.

Then it got to 40 runs, then 21 … but as has been the case all series, there was another sting in the tail.

Brook tried to upper-cut a short ball from Starc, skied it, and Cummins took the high ball despite the bowler charging in to try and take the catch in a near mix-up.

It was that kind of day.

But for the first time this summer, England were able to win the big moments.

When Brook perished, Wood hooked Cummins for six to reduce the margin to 12 and Woakes blazed Starc through the offside to finish off the chase.

But still, the hero was local man Brook, who grew up 25 kilometres down the road in nearby Ilkley.

On a day when he brought up the record for the fastest man to 1000 Test runs in terms of balls faced, Brook held his composure with some old-fashioned cricket.

He cover-drove supremely and put the pressure back on Scott Boland when the usually economical Victorian seamer veered on line and length.

“I always had belief, but when we lost Stokesy and Bairstow there, there was a little more doubt in my head,” Brook said.

“I got a couple of bad balls and I put them away.

“Coming out here in front of my home crowd. The crowd is buzzing. It was a phenomenal win and sets us up an exciting series.”

Brook’s innings left Australia needing the kind of miracle with the ball that Stokes had conjured up with the bat at Headingley in 2019.

One final chance came with four to win when Wood skied a ball to fly slip, but instead of Boland running in from the boundary, wicketkeeper Alex Carey charged back and just missed out on taking it.

It wasn’t to be, and Australia must now wait another 10 days to try and claim a drought-breaking series victory in England.

“There were a few times where the game was there to be taken, and we just left the other team back into it,” Cummins said.