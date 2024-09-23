AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A file photo of Palestinians in Gaza
Funding from the Australian government is aimed at helping women and girls living in Gaza. Image by EPA PHOTO
  • foreign aid

Envoy backs extra Gaza aid and calls for more visa help

Dominic Giannini September 23, 2024

A further $10 million in humanitarian support for people in war-torn Gaza has been welcomed but Australia is being encouraged to do more to help refugees. 

The funding will target women and girls, including through the delivery of nutrition support and hygiene and dignity kits after a nearly year-long war has largely levelled the strip and resulted in a humanitarian crisis.

The money will be given to charity UNICEF and a United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency.

Palestine’s envoy to Australia Izzat Abdulhadi welcomed the announcement, which brought the nation’s total humanitarian contribution to Gaza to $82.5 million.

Izzat Abdulhadi
 Palestinian ambassador Izzat Abdulhadi thanked the Australian government for its latest aid funding. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS 

“We thank the Australian government for their generosity,” he told AAP.

“I’m sure this additional $10 million will make a difference to Palestinian people in Gaza.”

He called on the international community to provide more help to people suffering from a catastrophic humanitarian crisis in the besieged strip. 

The federal government should open a humanitarian visa class offered to Ukrainians fleeing war to Gazans, help arriving refugees and clear visas which have been stalled, Mr Abdulhadi said.

“There are a lot of pending applications from people from Gaza – I hope it will be solved and more people from Gaza can come to Australia,” he said.

The coalition has called for a temporary ban on refugees coming from Gaza, arguing they are a threat to national security, but the government has resisted, saying all arrivals had been cleared by intelligence agencies.

Australia should move “without delay” to recognise a Palestinian state before the upcoming US election, with there being doubt over what a Trump presidency would mean for Palestine’s statehood bid, Mr Abdulhadi said.

Such a move would bolster Australia’s leadership credentials on the international stage, the envoy said.

“It’s very timely now for the Australian government to send a message to Israel and also to give some hope to Palestinian people for their own future.”

The Albanese government believes recognition needs to come as part of a negotiated peace process with Israel.

Israel has rejected unilateral efforts to recognise a Palestinian state after designated terrorist organisation Hamas launched an attack that killed 1200 people and resulted in 250 others taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

Such a move would be seen as rewarding terrorism, it argues.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong
 Penny Wong says humanitarian relief must reach people in Gaza and aid workers should be protected. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS 

Foreign Minister Penny Wong is reiterating calls for more aid and a ceasefire. She is at a UN meeting in New York, where she will press for greater protections for aid workers in Gaza.

The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 40,000, according to the local health ministry, following a sustained counter-offensive by Israel.

“Rapid, safe and unimpeded humanitarian relief must reach civilians and aid workers must be protected to enable their lifesaving work,” Senator Wong said in a statement announcing the aid on Monday.

Australian aid worker Zomi Frankcom was killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, which Israel’s defence force blamed on a mistake.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.