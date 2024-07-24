Essendon review ‘gutting’ loss in ‘gory’ detail

Essendon coach Brad Scott believes a “gutting” loss he wishes didn’t happen can be the making of the Bombers.

Last Friday night’s staggering three-point defeat to Adelaide was reviewed in “gory” detail this week.

Caught in a ladder logjam, the Bombers fell to eighth after blowing a 15-point lead with seven minutes to go.

Instead of pushing for a top-four spot had they beaten the Crows, Essendon face a must-win game against St Kilda on Saturday to keep them on track to feature in finals for the first time since 2021.

Scott was fuming post-game, responding to questions about the performance as “resultist”, but on Wednesday he gave an in-depth insight into how the club has handled the most disappointing loss of his tenure at Tullamarine.

Brad Scott had plenty of food for thought after the Bombers’ loss to the Crows. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

“The really unfortunate reality for us is that we we experienced a gutting loss that I wouldn’t wish upon our club, but as a coach, somewhat perversely, it’s the best opportunity to get better and to learn your lessons,” Scott said on Wednesday.

“We’ve got the players on the edge of their seats at the moment because they know the impact of what happened on the weekend can lead to a result like that.

“When you’re coaching in November in the pre-season, you’re coaching those moments, you don’t have the players on the edge of their seats.

“This is, somewhat perversely, I think an awesome opportunity for me and my coaching group to go to work, because this is how we get better.

“We only get better through really high-pressure situations, and sometimes through real adversity, but that’s what we’re looking to do.”

Scott said this week’s review of the match, completed unusually over two parts, was done in “gory detail”.

“We spent quite a bit of time on the playing group, a lot longer than we normally would just because there was so much to cover,” he said.

“But we’re really clear on the areas that let us down; some were known to us, some were uncharacteristic.”

Essendon have lost forward Matt Guelfi (hamstring) for up to four weeks, but the Bombers could be boosted by the return of midfielder Darcy Parish.

After not playing since round 10, Parish will return this weekend, but Scott indicated he could eased back through the VFL.

Veteran defender Dyson Heppell and tall forward Peter Wright were both axed for the match against the Crows, but the pair could come straight back in.

Dyson Heppell could be in line for a quick recall. Image by Morgan Hancock/AAP PHOTOS

“I’ve had some very difficult conversations with players over my journey in football,” Scott said of the Heppell decision.

“The conversation with him last week was one of the toughest and his reaction was the best I’ve ever seen.

“Devastated to be out of the team, dropped for the first time ever in his career, and his response was almost unhuman.

“His ability to just absorb his disappointment, and then just focus on supporting the team.”