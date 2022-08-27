AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Essendon have scored a 26-point win over Hawthorn in the AFLW.
Essendon have celebrated their entry into the AFLW ranks with a 26-point win over Hawthorn. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Essendon win clash of newcomers in AFLW

Shayne Hope August 27, 2022

Essendon have enjoyed some relief from a self-inflicted month from hell through a Maddy Prespakis-inspired 26-point win over Hawthorn in both clubs’ AFLW debuts.

The Bombers’ board upheaval and drama in their men’s program have dominated football headlines over the last fortnight.

But the off-field turbulence didn’t distract their women’s team, who marked their first appearance in the expanded 18-team competition with a 7.11 (53) to 4.3 (27) win at Marvel Stadium.

“It’s terrific for the broader club to have today to look forward to and there was real excitement across the week,” Bombers coach Natalie Wood said.

“To give our staff that, and our supporter base, was a real positive.”

A crowd of 12,092 on Saturday night justified the round-one fixture being moved from Port Melbourne’s smaller ETU Stadium after a campaign led by Hawks coach Bec Goddard.

Fans were treated to an entertaining contest as marquee recruit Prespakis led the Bombers’ the midfield with 26 disposals and six clearances, and put the icing on the cake with a late goal.

Essendon kicked the final four majors and kept their opponents scoreless in the last quarter after Hawthorn had briefly hit the front midway through the third term.

Prespakis’ performance came despite a corked left thigh that stopped her from training for a fortnight before the match.

“She was still touch and go (the day before the game) and passed a fitness test, and I thought her four-quarter effort was outstanding,” Wood said.

“To see her really going into the contest late in the fourth and helping really set the scene on our contested possession was fantastic.”

Bombers co-captain Bonnie Toogood (two goals) starred in attack and debutante Paige Scott (16 disposals, one goal) was important, while Jacqui Vogt and Danielle Marshall anchored the backline well.

Top draft pick Jasmine Fleming (11 disposals) shone on debut for the Hawks, who were plucky but lacked Essendon’s spread of contributors.

Tamara Smith (14 disposals, six clearances), Tilly Lucas-Rodd (16, five) and Zoe Barbakos (two) also did well.

The Hawks fielded a dozen debutantes, with Goddard conceding the inexperience told in the final term.

“For three quarters it was neck and neck, and we felt that our pressure was really at the level that we wanted it to be,” Goddard said.

“It hadn’t been in the practice matches but it went to a new level tonight.

“That’s great and it’s part of progress but in the fourth quarter we went into some habits that we don’t want to see.”

Goddard drew a literal line in the sand in the change room pre-match in a bid to inspire her side, invoking the spirit of the Essendon-Hawthorn rivalry with a reference the infamous 2004 AFL contest.

The Bombers kicked the opening goal through Jess Wuetschner’s neat left-foot snap after five minutes but didn’t have things all their own way in a feisty encounter that featured a quarter-time melee.

There was an emotional moment for Sophie Locke when she converted a free kick at the top of the goal square to give Hawthorn their first major.

Locke, who lost her mother to cancer earlier this month, kissed her black arm band and pointed to the skies after the historic moment.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.