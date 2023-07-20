Euthanised dingo underscores ‘people problem’ on K’gari

The behaviour of some visitors to Queensland’s K’gari is under scrutiny after a dingo involved in a recent attack on a female jogger was euthanised.

The destroyed animal had “lost all wariness of people” and was involved in another incident the day after a high-profile attack on the woman who was running on a beach on Monday.

The latest encounter on the island involved the animal lunging within a metre of a man before a ranger intervened.

On Monday, a group of dingoes chased the woman into the water at Orchid Beach before two men in a 4WD rushed to her aid.

“We believe the people who intervened saved her life that day,” principal ranger Danielle Mansfield said on Thursday.

Rangers are working to identify the other dingoes involved using photos of their markings and may attach GPS tracking collars to monitor their behaviour.

The habits of the destroyed animal were a “direct result” of people not following rangers’ messages on dingo safety.

“We’re not in the business of destroying animals, we’re in the business of conserving wildlife and looking after their habitat,” Ms Mansfield said.

“It’s a people problem now and we really need people … to be ensuring that they’re taking their own safety into their hands when they go onto the remote islands.”

Another dingo showing similar behaviours was euthanised in June.

Queensland Environment Minister Leanne Linard visited the popular wilderness destination on Wednesday in the wake of the dangerous encounters between the protected animals and people.

While rangers made a significant effort to teach visitors how to stay safe and ensure dingoes don’t expect food or lose their natural fear of humans, Ms Linard said the message didn’t always get through.

Two women were recently fined each for “getting really close to get selfies and videos” in a trend that has become an ongoing issue.

“Parks and Wildlife knew about that because they uploaded those videos,” Ms Linard told ABC Radio on Thursday.

In one case a woman approached three sleeping pups.

“I’m sure they were very cute but there would have been a mother nearby, and any mother will defend their child and their babies really voraciously,” Ms Linard said.

The 29-year-old NSW woman and 25-year-old Queensland woman were each fined $2300, and penalties can go as high as $12,000 for inappropriate interactions with dingoes.

“It’s not like either of those travellers to the island could say, ‘we didn’t know’,” Ms Linard said.

“There is signage everywhere on the island, so that is an ongoing challenge.”

The deliberate and unintentional feeding of the animals was also a problem.

“There’s a misconception that because they can look quite skinny that they are starving or hungry,” Ms Linard said.

“Unlike a domestic dog that sits in your backyard, like my German shepherd, these animals can cover very large terrain.

“That is normal body mass for them, they are lighter, they are not starving, there are a lot of food sources on the island for them.”

Asked about potentially capping visitor numbers to the island, the minister said numbers were effectively controlled through the issuing of vehicle and camping permits.