Jasper Philipsen, left, Caleb Ewan
Caleb Ewan (right) has gone agonisingly close to winning the fourth stage of the Tour de France. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cycling

Ewan edging closer to sixth Tour de France stage win

AAP July 5, 2023

Caleb Ewan is moving ever closer to a sixth career stage win in the Tour de France, missing out on top spot by the narrowest of margins after a sprint to the line with Alpecin-Deceuninck’s Jasper Philipsen.

Ewan had finished third in Monday’s stage as the Tour moved back into French territory after beginning in Spain, and he again proved a serious challenger for the flying Belgian on day four.

The Australian Lotto-Dstny rider – who lost his main leadout Jasper De Buyst to a crash on stage two – shot through a gap in the dying moments of a furious bunch sprint to take second behind Philipsen on Tuesday.

“I don’t have a guy to follow me and take me to 150 metres to go,” Ewan told the cyclingnews website.

“Hopefully, when Jasper gets better, we can go back to a more traditional leadout. For now, I have to follow the right wheels and know which ones are going to be good.”

Ewan, who won his fifth Tour stage three years ago, felt his surge to the line showed he was approaching a return to his best.

“I almost did a perfect sprint today,” he said.

“I got myself right where I need to be, but I didn’t have the legs to come around him at the end.

“I’m getting closer. I feel fast and I know I’ve got the speed to take a win.

“It would have been nice to … just take the pressure off straight away, but I’ll keep trying.”

It was Philipsen’s second-straight stage victory, while Britain’s Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) retained the race-leader’s yellow jersey heading into the Pyrenees mountains.

Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) moved up to seventh in the general classification, while fellow Australian Ben O’Connor (AG2R Citroen) dropped to 24th.

“Caleb was right next to me. I wasn’t too confident,” Philipsen said.

“He almost caught up with me at the end, it was really nerve-racking.

“I’m extremely proud to have won twice in a row. The finish was super fast, we felt like race cars.”

German rider Phil Bauhaus was third to make it the same top-three finishers as Monday, as several riders crashed jostling for position on the final straight.

The 181.8-kilometre route from Dax to Nogaro in southwestern France was almost totally flat and again favoured sprinters.

Yates maintained his six-second advantage over two-time Tour winner and teammate Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia.

The leader’s twin brother Simon Yates, riding for Australia’s Team Jayco AlUla, is in third.

“We’ll see how it plays out tomorrow. It’s the very first chance for a breakaway, so all hell will break loose at the start,” Adam Yates said.

“Then, there are the bonuses on the last climb, so it’s going to be a bit difficult for me (to keep the yellow jersey).”

Wednesday’s 162.7km trek from Pau to Laruns includes a daunting 15.2km grind up Col de Soudet.

– with AP 

