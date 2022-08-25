AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Caleb Ewan
Australian cyclist Caleb Ewan has won the opening stage of the Deutschland Tour in Meiningen. Image by EPA PHOTO
  • cycling

Ewan wins first stage of Deutschland Tour

Mohen Govender August 26, 2022

After a disappointing end to his Giro d’Italia and Tour de France campaigns, Caleb Ewan has lifted spirits with victory in the opening stage of the Deutschland Tour in Meiningen.

At the end of an undulating stage, Ewan was the fastest in a bunch finish.

Lotto Soudal guided their sprinter perfectly into the final kilometre and it was the Australian who finished the best with powerful acceleration, ahead of second placed Italian Jonathan Milan (Bahtain Victorious) and Germany’s Max Kanter (Movistar).

“With several climbs along the way, this was by no means an easy stage but the team protected me perfectly and brought me into an ideal position towards the line,” said Ewan.

It was his first ever Deutschland Tour stage victory and his sixth win of the season, just the tonic he needed after leaving both the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France empty handed.

“I am really happy to finish it off here after a long period without victories,” he added.

“This stage win tastes really sweet following some pretty average months. I kept believing in myself and also my team always supported me.

“So I am happy to be back to winning ways and give the team this Deutschland Tour stage victory.”

The first stage of the Deutschland Tour between Weimar and Meiningen comprised several hills and made a selection in the bunch with a flurry of attacks ensuing.

Lotto Soudal managed to keep the bunch together, targeting a sprint finish for Ewan. 

“With several climbs, today was kind of a selective stage but I found my climbing legs again and could hang on without any problems,” said Ewan.

“The undulating terrain made it a chaotic final but my teammates just did it perfectly. They kept the bunch together and made sure it would be a sprint in the end.

“It still became a little tricky when I almost got boxed in but I could find some space to pass and could power on all the way to the line. I am really pleased with this win.”

