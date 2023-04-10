AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Queensland surfer Ethan Ewing.
Ethan Ewing has moved into the last eight at Bells Beach, beating triple world champ Gabriel Medina. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • surfing

Ewing ousts Medina to chase Bells surf dream

Melissa Woods April 11, 2023

Ethan Ewing’s quest to follow a family legacy at Bells Beach remains alive, with the Queenslander ousting three-time world champion Gabriel Medina.

The two surfers squared off in a round-of-16 clash at Winkipop on Tuesday morning, with nine Australians in action across the men’s and women’s fields.

Ewing’s late mother Helen Lambert was a trail-blazer and won at Bells Beach in 1983.

Overcoming retiring veteran Owen Wright in the previous round, world No.10 Ewing showed his surf smarts against Medina. 

The 24-year-old only surfed three waves to the Brazilian’s 12 but they were the best-scored of the 40-minute heat.

Looking to best his semi-final appearance of last year, Ewing’s combined two-wave score in the small conditions was 14.33 to Medina’s 10.10.

Ewing said he went for an early surf at Winki, which is adjacent to Bells, to prepare for the break.

He then concentrated on picking the cream of the waves in his heat.

“I was just trying to identify the good ones,” Ewing said. 

“I knew (Medina’s) strategy is always catching a lot of waves so I wanted to just try and pick the eyes out and get the best ones.”

Fellow Australian Jackson Baker also continued his charge through the competition, edging another Brazilian, Yago Dora.

Needing a good result with the mid-season cut looming after the next event in Margaret River, world No.27 Baker outpointed Dora by 1.79 to make his first ever Championship Tour quarter-final.

The Newcastle surfer will face reigning world champion Felipe Toledo in the last eight.

Local wildcard Xavier Huxtable, who eliminated current world No.1 Jack Robinson, faced another Australian in Connor O’Leary.

Huxtable went toe-to-toe until O’Leary produced a 7.50 ride to cap the win.

The women’s competition will get underway later on Tuesday at the quarter-final stage, with world No.1 Molly Picklum facing Hawaiian Bettylou Sakura Johnson, and another local hope, Isabella Nichols, up against American Caroline Marks. 

Reigning Bells title-holder Tyler Wright will meet Hawaii’s Carissa Moore, while 2022 world champion Stephanie Gilmore takes on Brazil’s Tatiana Weston-Webb. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.