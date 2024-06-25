AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Patrick Kisnorbo.
Former Melbourne City coach Patrick Kisnorbo has taken over at ALM rivals Melbourne Victory. Image by Morgan Hancock/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Ex-City boss Patrick Kisnorbo joins Melbourne Victory

George Clarke June 25, 2024

Former Melbourne City coach Patrick Kisnorbo has sealed a return to the A-League Men, signing a three-year deal with arch rivals Melbourne Victory.

Kisnorbo, who won an ALM championship with City in 2021, returns to Australia after a failed stint in charge of Troyes.

The former Socceroo was sacked by the French club last November after being relegated from Ligue 1 and winning just three of 40 games in charge.

Since his dismissal, the 43-year-old had been linked to roles back in Australia and was believed to have been sounded out about taking charge of a prospective Canberra ALM side.

But Canberra’s delay in being granted entry to the competition has led to Victory swooping and handing Kisnorbo a contract until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Kisnorbo replaces Tony Popovic, who failed to agree to an extension with the club after taking Victory to last season’s grand final where they lost to the Central Coast Mariners.

“”The club has a rich history, an expectation for success, not to mention an incredibly passionate and loyal fan base, one that I have admired for so long and that I want to make proud and deliver success for,” Kisnorbo said.

“Significant building blocks have been set over the past few years in the club’s A-League Men’s and academy programs and I am looking to set the bar even higher for every player and staff member that steps out on the pitch with the Melbourne Victory badge on their chest.

“Our brand of football will reflect what you have come to expect of Melbourne Victory sides.

“We will be bold and brave, play attacking, quick football and I will have my team ready for any challenge that stands in our way.”

