AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Lismore residents Tim Fry and Zara Coronakes outside their home.
A new inquiry has been set up to investigate the causes of the recent floods disaster in NSW. Image by Jason O'BRIEN/AAP PHOTOS
  • disaster and accident

Ex-commissioner to head NSW flood probe

AAP March 21, 2022

Former NSW Police commissioner Mick Fuller and NSW Chief Scientist and Engineer Mary O’Kane will head an inquiry into the state’s flood crisis.

Acting Premier Paul Toole announced the independent inquiry to investigate the causes of, preparedness for, response to and recovery from, the catastrophic flood event.

There has been widespread criticism of the handling of the crisis after people were left stranded on roofs in Lismore in the state’s northeast, which was inundated with a record 14.37m flood on February 28.

Many people ended up being rescued by fellow residents on private watercraft, nine people died, thousands lost their homes and many were uninsured because of the high cost of premiums.

The inquiry will report on the causes of, and factors contributing to, the frequency, intensity, timing and location of floods as well as the preparation and planning by agencies and the community for floods.

It will scrutinise the emergency response, particularly measures to protect life, property and the environment.

The inquiry will also probe the transition from incident response to recovery, including housing, clean-up, financial support, community engagement and longer term community rebuilding.

The inquiry could make recommendations on the safety of emergency services and community emergency responders, as well as on future land use planning and management, and building standards in flood prone areas.

It will recommend actions to adapt to future flood risks for communities, as well as co-ordination and collaboration between all levels of government.

Mr Toole said the review would ensure NSW could quickly get on with improving its preparation for, and response to flood risks.

“No two floods are the same and there is no formulaic response, but when it comes to natural disasters we can never be too prepared.”

The inquiry will report to Premier Dominic Perrottet on flood causes, land use planning and management by June 30 and on all other matters by September 30.

Opposition leader Chris Minns welcomed the inquiry saying the federal and state government were “pointing the fingers at each other”.

“The simple fact is, no one did enough,” he said.

“There were too many cooks boiling the broth.

“It didn’t look like there was a single line of authority to take control of the situation, communicate with the public what their responsibilities were, and also be accountable when things go wrong.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.