AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Rohan Dennis (file image)
Charges have been confirmed against Rohan Dennis over his wife's death. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Ex-cycling star’s charges confirmed over wife’s death

Abe Maddison August 6, 2024

Prosecutors have confirmed charges against former Olympic cyclist Rohan Dennis over the death of his wife and fellow Olympian Melissa Hoskins last year.

Police allege Dennis, 34, recklessly struck the 32-year-old mother of two while at the wheel of a utility, in front of their home in Medindie in Adelaide’s inner north on December 30.

Ms Hoskins was rushed to the Royal Adelaide Hospital but died later that night.

At a charge determination hearing in Adelaide Magistrates Court on Tuesday, prosecutor Talia Costi confirmed that police would proceed with charges against Dennis of causing death by dangerous driving and driving without due care.

Ms Hoskins was laid to rest in her home city of Perth and a public memorial service was held in Adelaide in February on what would have been the champion cyclist’s 33rd birthday.

Dennis has been on bail since his arrest.

He will reappear in court on October 30 to answer the charges. 

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 15 years’ imprisonment.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.