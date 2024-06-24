Ex-Liberal minister to lead Climate Change Authority

Former NSW Liberal Treasurer Matt Kean has been named the new chair of the federal government’s Climate Change Authority.

Mr Kean, who quit state politics earlier this month, will lead the independent statutory body which advises the Commonwealth on climate change policy.

Often outspoken on climate change policy within the NSW Liberal Party, Mr Kean takes over from Grant King, who resigned after more than three years in the role.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he’s previously worked well with Matt Kean (centre). Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Mr Kean was “uniquely qualified” to lead the body.

“I worked very closely with Mr Kean when we introduced our coal and gas and our energy price relief plan in partnership with the NSW state government and other state governments as well,” he told reporters in Canberra on Monday.

“Mr Kean understands the opportunity that the transition to clean energy represents for our nation.”

Mr Kean, who is also a former NSW energy and environment minister, had previously said he was retiring from politics to join the private sector.

Mr Kean said on Monday he wanted to continue his public service.

“The Climate Change Authority has an important role to play in providing independent advice to the government of the day based on facts, science, evidence, engineering and economics,” he said.

“If we get the transition right, we can not only put downward pressure on electricity bills for families and businesses right across the country but protect our environment and make our economy even stronger.”