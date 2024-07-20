Ex-minister defends Labor on CFMEU as union heads roll

A former federal minister has defended Labor’s history with the CFMEU, amid allegations of bribery, bullying and organised crime links within the union.

The CFMEU’s construction division has been accused of taking kickbacks, being linked to organised crime and employing standover tactics on worksites, according to a series of Nine newspaper reports.

Federal Labor has cut ties with the embattled union and will not not accept political donations or fees from its construction division.

Former Labor minister Craig Emerson does not believe the revelations will damage the party. Image by Florence Lo/AAP PHOTOS

Craig Emerson, who served as a cabinet minister under former prime ministers Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard, acknowledged the scandal had been a distraction as Labor seeks to spruik cost-of-living initiatives.

But he rejected suggestions it had the potential to damage the party at the ballot box.

“My own belief is that it won’t,” Dr Emerson told ABC News on Saturday.

“People wouldn’t be surprised to learn that the Australian Labor Party and trade unions tend to work together where they can.

“(Labor) is proud of those links but does not accept links with people who engage in criminal activity.”

Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke has asked the Australian Federal Police to investigate the claims, including reports of links to bikie gangs used to collect debts and win contracts for union-preferred companies.

More than 20 union officials have been stood down in response to the allegations, Nine has reported.

The CFMEU has been contacted for comment.

“The Labor Party’s always had a fraught relationship with construction unions,” Dr Emerson said.

“There have been good times and bad times, and good divisions and bad divisions.”

Federal authorities have been asked to investigate the claims of criminality within the CFMEU. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS

The Albanese government has backed a Fair Work Commission bid to appoint an independent administrator to oversee the organisation.

But Dr Emerson rejected opposition calls for the CFMEU to be deregistered.

“When I was shadow industrial relations minister in … around 2005, about one young person, one builder, was dying per week,” he said.

“That’s unacceptable, and if you don’t have any union representation, that sort of behaviour can return.”