AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Former NSW deputy premier John Barilaro.
John Barilaro's controversial US trade role has been an ongoing scandal for the NSW government. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Ex-minister misled public: Barilaro trade job report

Phoebe Loomes February 6, 2023

Former NSW deputy premier John Barilaro’s appointment to a lucrative US trade job was a “sorry saga” with all the hallmarks of a “job for the boys”, a parliamentary inquiry has found.

“The appointment of Mr Barilaro as (Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner) to the Americas has all the trademarks of a ‘job for the boys’ position,” Greens MP and committee chair Cate Faehrmann wrote.

“This whole sorry saga has shaken the public’s confidence in the integrity of public service recruitment,” she said.

The hiring process was flawed and not carried out at a distance from executives, the Labor and Greens-led committee found, after months of investigation and a dozen public hearings.

“Despite assurances from senior public servants and ministers that the appointment process was conducted by the public service under a merit-based process, it is clear that the process was flawed and that the executive was not at arm’s length from the process.”

Former trade minister Stuart Ayres was not at arm’s length during the recruitment, and misled the public when appearing at the inquiry, she said.

It was now up to the Legislative Assembly to determine whether Mr Ayres misled the parliament, Ms Faehrmann said.

The decision to change the hiring process from a departmental decision to a ministerial appointment was also made too hastily, causing confusion within the department.

That decision, made by Mr Barilaro, led to a vacancy for the New York City role, which he later applied for. 

Premier Dominic Perrottet said the report was politically motivated and noted Mr Ayres was cleared of legal wrongdoing in an independent review led by former inspector of the Independent Commission Against Corruption, Bruce McClintock.

“I will listen to an independent former inspector of the ICAC rather than Labor and the Greens,” the premier told reporters. 

Mr Barilaro’s appointment became an ongoing scandal for the government and he relinquished the job before taking up the post.

He has denied any wrongdoing and told the inquiry last year he was vindicated by evidence from other witnesses.

“There’s no evidence in this hearing that points to me that I did seek, sought, pressured, public servants in any way. None. Zero,” he said.

“You have heard from apolitical public servants who said that I was capable, and a credible candidate, that I would be good at the job.”

A separate government-led investigation into the appointment led Mr Ayres to resign as trade minister and deputy Liberal leader over concerns he breached the ministerial code of conduct. 

He was later cleared of legal wrongdoing.

One candidate for the New York role, Jenny West, said her job offer was rescinded after she received a briefing note assuring her of her position, signed by former premier Gladys Berejiklian.

She told the inquiry Investment NSW chief executive Amy Brown told her the job would be a “present for someone”.

This claim was disputed by Ms Brown, who said the offer was withdrawn after communication broke down between Ms West and the government.

In dissenting statements, government MPs Wes Fang, Scott Farlow and Peter Poulos called the report partisan and “a politically motivated hit job in the lead up to an election”.

They cited evidence from members of the hiring panel, who asserted the selection process had been competitive.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.