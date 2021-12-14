 Ex-NRL star in child abuse material arrest - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
EIGHT CHARGED OVER CHILD ABUSE CHAT LINE
Former NRL star Brett Finch has been charged over alleged involvement in a child abuse chat line. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • crime, law and justice

Ex-NRL star in child abuse material arrest

Jack Gramenz, Scott Bailey and Hannah Ryan
December 14, 2021

Former NRL player Brett Finch is among eight men in NSW accused of being involved in a telephone chat line where they allegedly discussed sexually abusing children and swapped material depicting abuse.

Mr Finch is understood to be the 40-year-old man arrested on Tuesday at a Sans Souci home in Sydney’s south, where police also seized a mobile phone.

He was charged with five counts of using a carriage service to transmit or publish or promote child abuse and was granted conditional bail to face Sutherland Local Court next month.

His arrest came after seven men, aged between 34 and 71, were charged following raids at properties in Surry Hills, Stanmore, Petersham, Cranebrook, Gerroa, Shoal Bay and Coffs Harbour over the past month.

Investigators from the child exploitation internet unit established Strike Force Hank earlier this year after learning of a telephone chat service a number of men had been using to allegedly discuss sexually abusing children and distribute child abuse material.

Finch played three State of Origins for NSW in an NRL career that also included three grand finals.

He won a premiership with Melbourne in 2009, while his crowning moment came in the 2006 Origin opener when he kicked a match-winning field goal for the Blues.

However, his post-football life has been dogged by mental health issues and time in rehab, admitting to drug use and his battles with addiction.

Just last week the 40-year-old made headlines when he revealed his past battles in a time after he had been stood down by the Nine Network and called in sick to a radio job to buy drugs, before being caught by his family.

“I get home, now I’m stood down from both jobs, and I go to my account and I’ve got minus $10. Eighteen months earlier, I had hundreds of thousands,” Finch told the Bloke in a Bar podcast.

“And my first thought is, where can I pick up, where can I get another one from?

“It’s taken everything from me but my thought is, I still f***ing want another one. It’s ridiculous, I’ve just lost everything.

“I sat there and, not that I’ve ever contemplated suicide, but I sat there and went, mate, this is not living, this is existing.

“I don’t have a dollar to my name, I’ve got no job, my missus has left. This is not living.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.