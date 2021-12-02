 Ex-staffer alleging abuse welcomes inquiry - Australian Associated Press

Claimant welcomes parliamentary investigation into abuse
Rachelle Miller has welcomed an investigation into her allegations against federal MP Alan Tudge. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Ex-staffer alleging abuse welcomes inquiry

Dominic Giannini December 3, 2021

Former Liberal staffer Rachelle Miller, who accused federal minister Alan Tudge of abusing her during a consensual affair, says she will fully co-operate with the investigation into the matter. 

The education and youth minister has stood aside while allegations he was emotionally – and on one occasion, physically – abusive towards Ms Miller are investigated.

Mr Tudge emphatically denies the allegations, saying he acknowledges the two had an affair which he now regrets, but says her claims are “wrong, did not happen and are contradicted by her own written words to me”.

Ms Miller made their consensual relationship public a year ago but went further on Thursday in a plea for change to workplace culture in Parliament House.

She said the minister repeatedly chastised, bullied and belittled her, outlining methods of coercive control.

On one occasion, she alleges Mr Tudge kicked her until she left his bed after her phone rang early one morning and he became frustrated it woke him.

The investigation will be undertaken by former public servant, Vivienne Thom.

