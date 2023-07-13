AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
RBA governor Philip Lowe
RBA governor Philip Lowe's term is due to expire later this year. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

First woman to lead Reserve Bank as Lowe exit locked in

Poppy Johnston July 14, 2023

The Reserve Bank of Australia will get its first woman leader as the federal government chooses not to extend Philip Lowe’s tenure.

Dr Lowe will be replaced by Michele Bullock, the current deputy governor of the central bank.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has repeatedly expressed his admiration for the existing governor, but he ultimately opted for a fresh face to lead the RBA.

Ms Bullock has served as deputy governor since April last year and she will be the first woman to lead the central bank.

She started working at the RBA in the mid-80s and has held a range of other senior positions at the institution before ascending to the top job.

The treasurer was said to be picking from a shortlist of candidates that included Ms Bullock, Treasury secretary Steven Kennedy and Finance secretary Jenny Wilkinson.

Dr Lowe was at the helm of the Reserve Bank throughout the turbulent pandemic period and his leadership during the recovery period has landed him in hot water.

His prediction that interest rates would stay on hold at low levels until 2024 attracted criticism after the bank lifted rates much earlier in response to fast-rising inflation.

The governor later apologised for not adequately communicating the caveats attached to his guidance.

Dr Lowe has also been in the top job throughout an independent review into the nation’s top economic institution – the first in decades – and confirmed the bank would act on most of the recommendations in a speech earlier in the week.

The new governor will have the challenging job of steering the central bank through a major reform era as well as the unfinished task of returning inflation to target.

Inflation has passed its peak but was still growing at 5.6 per cent annually in May, well above the two-three per cent target range.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said he did not want a senior public servant appointed to the role, arguing that the relationships between senior ministers and top bureaucrats was too cosy.

However, there is precedent for a top mandarin moving into the governor’s position, with Bernie Fraser appointed to the job from Treasury secretary in the 1980s. 

Mr Chalmers and Dr Lowe are still expected to travel to India on Monday for a meeting of the G20.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.