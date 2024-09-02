AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A tiger.
A tiger has mauled a handler at Dreamworld on the Gold Coast. Image by HANDOUT/DREAMWORLD
  • health

Experienced handler mauled by tiger at theme park

Savannah Meacham and Neve Brissenden
September 2, 2024

An experienced animal handler has suffered serious injuries after being mauled by a tiger while working at a Gold Coast theme park.

The 47-year-old suffered lacerations and puncture wounds to her arm and shoulder from being bitten by the big cat at Dreamworld on Monday morning.

First aid providers helped stem the bleeding before paramedics arrived.

“The bleeding had been managed very well by first aid providers there at Dreamworld, which was excellent to see,” Queensland Ambulance Acting District Director Justin Payne told reporters.

Mr Payne said when paramedics arrived the woman was “quite pale and feeling unwell” but not in a serious condition.

The woman was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Queensland Ambulance previously said she was aged in her 30s.

Mr Payne said the woman was an experienced and senior handler but did not comment on what sparked the attack.

“We believe she was well-trained and it’s good to see that she was able to be looked after by other support staff there,” he said.

A Dreamworld spokesperson said the park was focused on the wellbeing of the injured staff member.

“Dreamworld acknowledges an incident that occurred involving one of the park’s tigers and a trained tiger handler,” the statement read.

“This was an isolated and rare incident, and we will conduct a thorough review accordingly.”

Several other injuries from tiger bites have been reported at Dreamworld in the past decade.

Dreamworld is Australia’s biggest theme park with an assortment of rides and animal exhibits.

The theme park’s Tiger Island is home to nine Sumatran and Bengal tigers.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.