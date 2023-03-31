Expert warns of growing tax burden ahead of budget

Former treasury secretary Ken Henry says Australia is running out of time to avert a looming crisis caused by an ageing population, including a growing tax burden on the working population.

Dr Henry, the architect of a major inquiry into the tax system, said intergenerational equity was going backward.

Speaking at a tax reform roundtable in Canberra spearheaded by teal independent Allegra Spender, Dr Henry said Australia had to move “very, very, very quickly” to avoid the crisis spelled out in the first Intergenerational Report produced two decades ago.

He said Australia was in a worse position now than it was in 2002 when the report warned future generations could face a heavy tax burden to cover increased spending on health and other services needed by an ageing population.

“We’ve actually gone backwards,” Dr Henry said.

While it wasn’t too late to avoid a crisis, he said Australia had to move quickly to enact reform.

Ms Spender said tax reform was one of the biggest neglected challenges facing Australia.

“We haven’t had reform since the introduction of the GST and some people in this room weren’t even born then,” she said.

The tax reform discussion comes as Treasurer Jim Chalmers outlines the pressures facing federal government finances ahead of the May budget.

The government’s books are well into the red and remain under pressure due to high government debt and the costly, longer-term funding requirements of the National Disability Insurance Scheme, aged care, health and defence, Dr Chalmers warned.

“That all means we have eight priorities for May,” he said.

These include cost of living relief, driving supply-side growth, funding national security priorities such as the AUKUS submarine project, and supporting the care economy while improving essential services and women’s economic participation.

The framing of the budget will also consider how to address entrenched disadvantage in the community, clean up unfunded programs and show “restraint and responsibility across the board”.

“This is the best way to manage uncertainty abroad, pressures at home and maximise our opportunities in the years ahead,” Dr Chalmers said.

Also on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles rejected speculation the budget could impose a tax rise on the soaring profits of gas producers.

Asked if gas producers would be slugged, he said “no”, adding the talk was centred around a review commissioned by the former coalition government.

“This is a review of the petroleum resource rent tax which was commissioned by the former government,” Mr Marles said.

“They undertook this review. We haven’t got the result of the review yet. When we do, we’ll have a look at it.”

The Australian Financial Review on Friday cited unnamed industry sources saying the Treasury review of the 40 per cent PRRT had “morphed into a much bigger” and “more material” overhaul, including a plan to raise more revenue from record oil and gas profits.