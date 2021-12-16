 Experts optimistic despite COVID-19 surge - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
COVID19 OMICRON TESTING
Health experts remain optimistic large COVID-19 outbreaks can still be brought under control. Image by Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

Experts optimistic despite COVID-19 surge

Andrew Brown December 17, 2021

Health experts remain optimistic large COVID-19 outbreaks can still be brought under control, despite increasing case numbers across several states.

The Omicron variant has seen coronavirus infections explode, particularly in NSW, where the state registered 1742 cases on Thursday, the single biggest daily number of the entire pandemic.

While case numbers are tracking upwards to levels not seen since the end of Delta lockdowns, former deputy chief medical officer Dr Nick Coatsworth said the surge was not unexpected.

“Those numbers would have been shocking in 2020, when we had no vaccine and no treatment,” he told the ABC.

“Now in 2021… we have what is the emerging evidence that this is a milder variant, and I don’t think those numbers are as of great a concern as we would be led to believe.”

Several major outbreaks have been linked to nightclub venues, forcing large numbers of people to go into isolation as a precaution.

The Omicron outbreaks have prompted the NSW government to cancel a Newcastle musical festival, as the regional centre becomes an Omicron hotspot.

It comes as several jurisdictions reported large waiting times for COVID-19 tests, with some having to queue for hours to get tested.

But Dr Coatsworth said it was reassuring to see hospital admissions not significantly rise despite a growing number of infections.

“We do have to be concerned about the vulnerability of our citizens… but the answer is not snap lockdowns,” he said.

“The answer is not increased restrictions, the answer is a booster blitz, which is exactly what we’re going to do.”

Nearly one million people have received their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since the booster shots became available.

The timing between when people can get their top-up dose has been shortened from six to five months.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the interval between the second and third dose was being reviewed regularly by the country’s leading vaccine advisory body.

Dr Coatsworth said even if the timing was brought down further to four months, there would still be enough supply for booster shots.

“The vaccines are available and we’ve got the mechanism to roll them out,” he said.

Australia’s national vaccine rate for those 16 and over is expected to hit 90 per cent on Friday, with the amount being fully vaccinated now standing at 89.9 per cent.

There have been 93.6 per cent of people who have had their first dose.

Figures showed more than 183,000 vaccines were administered in the past reporting period.

Victoria registered 1622 new cases and nine deaths on Thursday, while 22 were reported in Queensland and 24 in South Australia.

The ACT had 11 new cases and Tasmania had one.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.