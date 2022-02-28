AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
A flotilla of small boats plucked Lismore residents from rooftops.
A flotilla of small boats plucked stranded Lismore residents from the rooftops of submerged homes. Image by JASON O’BRIEN/AAP PHOTOS
  • weather

Extreme weather to keep on battering NSW

Farid Farid March 1, 2022

NSW is in for more thunderstorms, heavy rain and damaging winds as extreme weather moves south along the coast after thousands of residents were displaced by flooding in the state’s north.

Parts of hard-hit Lismore are expected to be submerged under 16 metres of flood water.

Hundreds of people across the region were stranded for hours on rooftops amid the crisis as state and federal emergency services struggled to access impacted areas.

Premier Dominic Perrottet described the flooding and its impacts as “unprecedented” and “distressing”.

There were 17 evacuation orders in place across the state’s north on Monday while 21 areas were under evacuation warnings, covering around 62,000 people, the premier said.

Rescuers in a flotilla of dinghies and inflatables plucked stranded Lismore residents from the rooftops and balconies of submerged homes on Monday. 

The Bureau of Meteorology is warning of heavy rain, strong to damaging winds and waves looking likely to develop from Tuesday evening as a low moves towards central parts of the NSW coast.

It said a low will redevelop offshore then swing onshore on Wednesday and Thursday bringing widespread heavy rain and coastal erosion from Newcastle and stretching down to the Victoria border.

The current flood crisis has engulfed the northeastern part of state with multiple major flood warnings including the Tweed, Richmond, Wilsons, Brunswick, Bellinger and Clarence rivers.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said “it’s heartbreaking to see communities hit by such severe flooding for the second time in 12 months”.

Shelly Hayes, from the flooded area of Coraki about 25 km south of Lismore,  was worried about food supplies

“As a town we’re going to need a food drop because all the roads are cut off, so we can’t get out and nothing can come in,” she told AAP.

Susan Raddatz, an acupuncturist in Lismore CBD, climbed out of her first floor apartment window where she was rescued at around 11am by other residents on a motorboat.

“I didn’t believe my eyes,” she told AAP from a makeshift evacuation centre set up at Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic Centre.

“It’s never flooded like this. It didn’t take much.

Minister for Emergency Services Steph Cooke warns the flood crisis is far from over.

“Many thousands of people are facing the threat of flooding and saving lives is our key priority of the next few days.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.