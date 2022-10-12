AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Australia Climate
Religious leaders are urging the Albanese government to stop approving new coal and gas projects. Image by AP PHOTO
  • politics

Faith leaders demand no more coal and gas

Poppy Johnston October 13, 2022

One hundred religious leaders from a range of faith communities have signed an open letter calling on the Albanese government to stop approving new coal and gas projects.

The letter addressed to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese calls for no more public subsidies for fossil fuels – which totalled $11.6 billion last financial year – and for support for coal and gas workers to transition into more sustainable industries.

The Anglican primate of Australia, the president of the Uniting Church in Australia, the president of the National Council of Churches, the grand mufti of Australia and the president of the Australian National Imams Council have all put their names to the cause.

Since taking office, the Albanese government has managed to enshrine a 43 per cent emissions reduction target by 2030 into legislation.

“We are grateful for your government’s efforts to take the climate crisis seriously,” the letter said.

“Yet Australia is a wealthy country that profits from exports that are causing the crisis.

“We hear the cries of anguish from those most vulnerable in the human family who are losing their lives, livelihoods and homes through climate-fuelled disasters.”

The religious leaders also want First Nations peoples’ rights to protect country respected, and for Australia to restart its contributions to the United Nations Green Climate Fund.

Australia stopped contributing to the fund, which is the UN’s key vehicle for tackling climate change, under the coalition government in 2019.

“The current level of warming is not safe,” the letter states.

“This moment in history calls for an urgent, courageous, visionary response, especially from those in power.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.