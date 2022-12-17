AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
David Warner and Steve Smith comfort police officer Matt Herbert.
David Warner and Steve Smith comfort Qld police officer Matt Herbert during the pre-match tribute. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Fallen Qld police honoured at Test match

Joel Gould December 17, 2022

The Test teams of Australia and South Africa have paid tribute to the two Queensland police officers and a local resident who were shot dead in a horrific attack in rural Queensland.

The two sides wore black armbands and a minute’s silence was observed before the first Test at the Gabba, in tribute to constables Matthew Arnold, 26, and Rachel McCrow, 29, along with local man Alan Dare. 

The trio were gunned down at a rural property in Wieambilla, about three hours west of Brisbane, on Monday.

Queensland Police members were on hand at the tribute to their late colleagues – which was broadcast around the globe – and there were tears of grief over the loss of loved and valued members of the community.

Presenter James Sherry addressed the sell-out crowd, saying: “Earlier this week our nation was shocked and saddened by the tragic events that occurred in Queensland’s Western Downs.

“Cricket Australia and Queensland Cricket extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends, the colleagues and all of those grieving the tragic deaths of Queensland Police constables Matthew Arnold and Rachel McCrow and Mr Alan Dare of the Wieambilla community.”

The crowd burst into a round of applause in tribute to the fallen trio before observing the minute’s silence. 

