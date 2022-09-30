AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shoppers walk past an Optus store in Sydney.
A taskforce has been established to guard against fraud and Optus agreed to cover ID document costs. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • computer crime

Fallout continues from Optus data breach

Alex Mitchell October 1, 2022

Millions of Australians are wondering if they need to replace their passports as fallout continues from the massive Optus data breach.

The telecommunications giant has fallen into line after the federal government called on it to foot the bill, saying taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay the $193 to replace each compromised passport.

But just how many of the almost 10 million Australians who had their identity data stolen by hackers is unclear, although it was confirmed this week that at least 10,000 parcels of ID were put on the dark web.

Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner of Cyber Command Justine Gough admitted on Friday investigators were trying to tally the number of affected Optus customers.

The 10,000 people already confirmed as having their data exposed will be prioritised by a new AFP task force, Operation Guardian, established to shore up their security and prevent them from becoming victims of financial fraud.

Optus also revealed this week 14,900 valid Medicare ID numbers had been exposed, along with 22,0000 expired numbers out of the 9.8 million customer records stolen.

The telco also says it has contacted customers who have had their data compromised by the cyber attack.

It could be a multi-million dollar outlay for Optus, which has already committed to covering the cost of issuing new driver’s licence numbers and is offering those eligible a one-year free subscription to credit monitoring service Equifax.

As for passports, it’s not yet clear whether affected customers will have to pay the replacement fee and then be reimbursed, or get a new passport for free with the government seeking reimbursement.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday confirmed Optus would pay for the new passports.

“Optus have responded to my request that I made in parliament and that Senator (Penny) Wong made in writing to Optus and they will cover the costs to replace affected customers’ passports,” he said.

“It’s entirely appropriate.”

Opposition cyber security spokesman James Paterson said the passport replacement news was welcome for those at risk of identity theft and fraud.

“It’s now incumbent on the government to take immediate action to ensure the most vulnerable Optus victims can obtain new passports without further delay,” he told AAP.

Mr Albanese has also confirmed the government is reviewing the Privacy Act with a view to updating the laws by the end of the year.

