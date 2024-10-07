AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A sign at a quarantine zone in Victoria following bird flu outbreak.
At least 10 Australian farms have detected strains of avian influenza in poultry. Image by HANDOUT/DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT AND CLIMATE ACTION
  • animal diseases

Farmers bolster biosecurity in face of deadly bird flu

Melissa Meehan October 7, 2024

Victorian farmers are preparing for the potential arrival of a new strain of deadly bird flu, which has the power to devastate the state’s poultry industry.

More than one million birds have been destroyed due to an H7N3 outbreak at seven Victorian poultry and duck farms this year, but the Victorian Farmers Federation says farmers are now preparing for the potential arrival of the H5N1 strain.

The deadliest strain of the flu, H5N1, known as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, primarily affects animals – but of 900 human infections across the globe, more than half were fatal, according to the World Health Organisation.

It has also led to an unprecedented number of deaths in wild birds and poultry across the globe.

The current H7N3 outbreak is mainly concentrated in the Golden Plains region, in the state’s northeast, that produces a quarter of Victoria’s eggs.

A truck is cleaned in a bird flu quarantine zone.
 The Victorian Farmers Federation wants urgent action taken to protect against a new bird flu strain. Image by HANDOUT/DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT AND CLIMATE ACTION 

Victorian Farmers Federation Vice-President Danyel Cucinotta said additional urgent action was needed to bolster biosecurity measures to protect the state’s poultry farmers from the new strain.

“We cannot afford to be complacent,” she said on Monday.

“The H5N1 strain is a serious threat to both our poultry industry and our environment.”

Ms Cucinotta said the VFF was working with the state government and established a working group with the Victorian Chief Veterinary Officer to assess the state’s current preparedness.

That working group will also review the recent H7 outbreak in western Victoria, identifying gaps and offering suggestions for improved response protocols.

But it was also up to farmers to bolster biosecurity measures at their properties, she said.

It’s believed the H5N1 virus will enter Australia through wild birds.

No cases of H5N1 avian influenza have yet been detected in Australian animals but there are concerns it could cause significant damage to native wildlife and poultry.

Billions of animals are believed to have died in the global outbreak, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health.

