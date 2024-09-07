AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Babydoll Sheep Breeders Australia President Jennie Curtis.
Aren't they the cutest! Babydoll sheep are proving very popular with smaller vineyards and farms. Image by Liv Casben/AAP PHOTOS
  • agriculture

Farmers flock to baby-faced ‘organic lawnmowers’

Liv Casben September 7, 2024

When Stephanie Helm started her boutique winery a decade ago she was determined to limit chemical exposure to her young family.

Instead, the daughter of a CSIRO entomologist used her knowledge to introduce predatory insects to kill off pests, like the aphid-eating ladybug, and the winery is now insecticide-free.

“It’s easier working with nature than against it,” she told AAP.

The owner of The Vintner’s Daughter vineyard at Murrumbateman, near Canberra, was still dealing with vegetation under the vines when she stumbled across Babydoll sheep.

“They just eat basically at their head height … even though they’re short, they’re also quite solid, so they’re not like Dorpers that can jump up on their back legs and eat up and damage the vines.”

Four years on, this cute but effective natural weedkiller has allowed Ms Helm and her husband, who wanted a more sustainable and organic approach to wine, to move away from much of their herbicide use.

“We’re getting to the point now where they are (the sheep) controlling most of the grass in the vineyard, so hopefully we’ll be able to move away completely from herbicides in the near future.”

Stephanie Helm poses with some of her Babydolls.
 Stephanie Helm found the diminutive Babydoll sheep were perfect for cleaning up under the vines. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS 

Last week, for the first time in Australia, purebred Babydolls registered by Babydoll Sheep Breeders were on public display at a farm field day in Moss Vale in the southern highlands of NSW.

Jennie Curtis who heads up Babydoll Sheep Breeders Australia said it’s not just vineyard owners flocking to the new breed.

“I’ve had people ring me and say ‘Can I have 100 and I say well, nobody’s got 100 to sell you,’ but we’re getting there,” Ms Curtis said.

Babydoll sheep graze in a vineyard
 Babydolls, which are white or coloured, have an attractive fleece and an easygoing nature. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS 

Tony Somers, who grows apples and pears for cider making near Taree on the mid-north coast of NSW, also introduced Babydoll sheep to tackle undergrowth.

“We have these organic lawnmowers walking around, keeping the orchard floor free of growth … we don’t use any herbicide to control grass or weeds, the Babydolls do it all for us.” 

“They’re only small so they really don’t get up into the canopy of the tree,” he said.

Stephanie Helm and her daughter Grace
 Babydolls are ‘the sheep that make you smile’, as Stephanie and her daughter Grace found out. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS 

And breeders say there’s also the added bonus of free fertiliser from manure, as well as the cute factor of the Babydoll breed for those public-facing operations. 

But Ms Helm, who also breeds Babydolls, admits it won’t be the right solution for all vineyard and orchard owners, as time and money is needed for fencing, infrastructure and animal husbandry.

“Are they prepared to make those changes to their infrastructure? Or do they go down the path of buying a machine that does the work,” Ms Helm added.

