AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
NSW DROUGHT CENTRAL DARLING SHIRE
Farmers have identified five key priority areas ahead of the upcoming federal election. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS
  • farms

Farmers lay out their election demands

Liv Casben April 5, 2022

Farmers want more than $11 billion invested in rural Australia and have compiled a list of five priority areas they say need to be addressed for agriculture to thrive. 

The list of demands will be outlined by the National Farmers Federation at their two-day national conference starting in Canberra on Tuesday.

Among the speakers are Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Labor Leader Anthony Albanese.

“What we’ll be saying to government is back agriculture, back farmers, get behind an industry that’s actually been strong in the face of adversity, and… those five things are just the start,” NFF ‘s chief executive Tony Mahar told AAP.

He says addressing the priority areas will be key to securing rural votes at the upcoming election, and the NFF has written to all of the major political parties. 

On top of the wish list is a plan to pour more than $4 billion into 20 regional development precincts across Australia.

“We’re asking them … to invest in those regions to make sure they can have the infrastructure and facilities to make those precincts liveable centres.” 

Farmers also want $5 billion for a rural telecommunications fund to improve connectivity for remote Australians. 

“You talk to any farmer, any rural or regional person in the community and they continue to say that connectivity and telecommunication isn’t where it needs to be.” 

Mr Morrison will tell the conference in a pre-recorded speech the government has since 2013 pumped $100 billion into regional Australia and was committed to doing more.

He said $21 billion was set aside for rural and regional areas in last week’s federal budget.

Natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic had pushed the country to its very limits.

“Yet through it all, we have reaffirmed one simple truth – Australia’s strength, our resilience,” Mr Morrison will say.

The value of farm production is heading towards $81 billion this year, which meant rural industry was foundational to the government’s economic plan.

“(My government) knows that Australia is way more than our eight capital cities … the wealth of our nation resides in the regions,” Mr Morrison says.

“We look forward to a great period of prosperity in our regions.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.