Fatal crocodile attack
The remains of the fisherman were found inside two crocodiles in north Queensland. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  crime, law and justice

Fatal attack on fisherman by two crocs may be a first

John Crouch June 7, 2023

A north Queensland crocodile attack might be the first known instance of two crocodiles predating a human, environment officials say.

The assessment was made in pre-inquest findings about the fate of retiree Andrew Heard north of Townsville two years ago.

His remains were found in a male croc almost five metres long and a female of almost three metres after they were killed in the days after the attack.

Mr Heard, 68, had left his partner on their yacht in the Hinchinbrook Channel to fish in the Gayundah Creek on the morning of February 11, 2021.

He said he would be about an hour but did not return and his partner raised the alarm.

A search discovered the fisherman’s dinghy early the next morning with a large part of the hull missing, teeth marks and a broken fishing rod.

A human leg was later found in the creek.

Coroner Christine Roney’s findings released this week determined Mr Heard was attacked by a 4.86m male, which was almost twice the length of his dinghy and almost as wide.

His remains were found in a 2.85m female, which environment officials suggest was “more of a scavenger and opportunist”.

“Based on the evidence it would appear that the deceased was initially attacked and killed by the larger male crocodile (4.86m) while fishing in his boat,” the Department of Environment and Science says in the report.

“The female likely came in once the man was killed to assist in dismemberment and consumption.

“At this time of year, it is not unusual for a male and a female(s) to be in close proximity (breeding season) and males will generally tolerate other females.

“While it is not unusual that a male crocodile would share a large meal with another female, to my knowledge this is the first time that two crocodiles have been recorded predating a human anywhere.”

The report says the department has assured the coroner it has an active crocodile management plan for the area, which is a known croc habitat.

Ms Coney ruled Mr Heard’s death was from an animal attack and noted “the department is required to balance two competing responsibilities regarding its management of estuarine crocodiles – supporting the long-term conservation of wild populations of crocodiles within their normal range whilst reducing the risks to public safety”.

The findings come weeks after the remains of fisherman Kevin Darmody were discovered in two crocodiles after he disappeared on the Kennedy River in far north Queensland. 

