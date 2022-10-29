AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Rescuers after the stampede in Seoul
Australians in Seoul have been urged to contact their families, after a deadly stampede. Image by EPA PHOTO
  • emergency incident

Fears Australians involved in SKorea melee

AAP October 30, 2022

The federal government is scrambling to find out if any Australians were killed or injured in a stampede that has left at least 149 people dead in South Korea.

The disaster happened as a huge crowd celebrating Halloween on Saturday night surged into an alley in a nightlife area, which is popular amongst young people, expatriates and travellers, in the capital Seoul.

“Our sincere condolences for all affected by this terrible tragedy,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tweeted on Sunday.

Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Catherine Raper joined Mr Albanese in conveying Australia’s condolences to the South Korean government, describing the incident as “tragic”.

The Australian embassy in Seoul is making urgently making enquiries with local authorities to find out if any Australians were involved. 

“We ask all Australians in Seoul to check in with friends and family to let them know your whereabouts,” Ms Raper tweeted.

A further 65 people were injured, many seriously, in the melee around 10.30pm in Seoul’s Itaewon district.

It was the first Halloween event in Seoul in three years after the country lifted COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing. 

Many of the partygoers were wearing masks and Halloween costumes. Some witnesses said the crowd had become increasingly unruly as the night wore on.

Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station said many of the victims were women in their twenties, according to Reuters.

Two foreigners were among the dead, local authorities said.

Australians concerned about the welfare of loved ones in Seoul can call the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Consular Emergency Centre on 1300 555 135. Those outside Australia can call +61 2 6261 3305.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.