AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
NSW SCHOOLS RETURN
The impact of the COVID pandemic on children's education is not over, the Smith Family warns. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • health

Fears pandemic education fallout not over

Finbar O'Mallon May 28, 2022

The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on children’s education is not over, one of Australia’s leading charities is warning.

A new survey from the Smith Family found one in two parents and carers felt the pandemic was still making learning difficult for their children.

Roughly three-quarters of parents and carers worried about their children’s future schoolwork and had struggled to help their children during the pandemic.

Two-thirds of parents and carers said the virus made it hard to start school this year.

It comes as the charity kicks off its latest Winter Appeal, hoping to raise $5.4 million nationally to support 12,000 students through mentoring and after school programs.

COVID-19 has forced schools to shut their doors throughout the pandemic with experts worried about the long-term effects on students.

Teachers across the public and private sector have taken strike actions as they call for more pay and better conditions.

Smith Family chief executive Doug Taylor said disadvantaged students had been at risk of falling behind at school even before the virus arrived.

“We’re seeing a widening educational gap reflected in the (NAPLAN) data and we’re hearing directly from families that they’re worried about their children’s education,” Mr Taylor said.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.