March 29 budget paves way for May election

The federal budget will be brought forward to March 29, as the prime minister weighs up an election in early May.

A parliamentary program tabled on Monday sets out 10 sitting days between January and March.

Budgets are normally delivered in May.

Scott Morrison used the same tactic in 2019, bringing forward the budget to April 2 before seeking an election writ nine days later.

Manager of Opposition Business Tony Burke said the 2022 program showed a government seeking to hide from scrutiny.

He said it was clear that over 10 sitting days, three of which would be to discuss the budget, the government would not establish an anti-corruption commission, a key coalition election promise from 2019.

“If there was ever an active moment the government gave up, this is it,” he said.